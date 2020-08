Parson and Galloway will square off for Missouri Governor in November

08-05-2020

(MissouriNet) — The person elected governor in November will have to implement Medicaid expansion in Missouri.

The state would have to bear 10 percent of the cost- and the federal government would cover 90 percent.

Incumbent Republican Mike Parson says that is still too much-with a tight budget.

Democrat Nicole Galloway is campaigning on those statements by Parson, saying it’s badly needed.

So if expansion passes, expect to hear more about it in the next couple of months