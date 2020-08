08-07-2020

(MissouriNet) — Protesters at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City interrupted Senate debate Thursday exclaiming the slogan “Criminal justice reform, not rhetoric”. They were there to voice their opposition to a plan to help fight violent crime. The package would expand state statute and let judges decide whether juveniles 12 to 18 years old should be prosecuted as adults for certain weapons crimes.

After 12 hours of debate, Senators advanced the package.