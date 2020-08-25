STL lawyers defend their 2nd Amendment rights at RNC

08-25-2020

(MissouriNet) — Last night’s Republican National Convention featured a St. Louis couple who have gained media attention for pointing guns at protesters walking along their private street over the summer. Mark and Patricia McCloskey suggested they are the victims for getting charged with felonies after using guns to defend their property. During the convention last night, Mark McCloskey called out one of the protesters, Democratic Congressional candidate Cori Bush.

(as said) “The Marxist liberal activist leading the mob to our neighborhood stood outside of our home with a bullhorn screaming, “You can’t stop the revolution,” says McCloskey. “Just weeks later, that same Marxist activist won the Democrat nomination to hold a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. In the city of St. Louis, that’s the same as winning the General Election. That Marxist revolutionary is going to be the next Congresswoman from the first district of Missouri. These radicals are not content with marching in the streets. They want to walk the halls of Congress. They want to take over.”