Thank you to our donors and sponsor Diamond Pet Foods for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon on KWOS! We raised $76,682.74 from people all over the country! Let’s get those Mid-Missouri veterans back in the air and on their way to Washington in 2021!
Thanks to you — the KWOS Central Missouri Honor Flight with Diamond Pet Foods Radiothon is a big success!
08-28-2020
Thank you to our donors and sponsor Diamond Pet Foods for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon on KWOS! We raised $76,682.74 from people all over the country! Let’s get those Mid-Missouri veterans back in the air and on their way to Washington in 2021!