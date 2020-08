08-04-2020

Some Cole County races will be decided in today’s election. Western Commissioner Kris Scheperle faces a challenge from Harry Otto and Gary Bemboom. Former Jefferson City Councilman Rick Mihalevich wants Eastern Commissioner Jeff Hoelscher’s job. Assessor Chris Estes faces three challengers, including former councilman Rick Prather. You’ll see two judges races on today’s ballot along with primaries for state rep and Congress.