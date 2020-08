08-26-2020

Cole County had 14 new cases yesterday (tue). Active cases dropped slightly though. After a couple days of declines, Boone County coronavirus cases rose again yesterday (tue). There were 70 new positives. Dozens were released from isolation, but active cases still went up a lot. COVID-19 hospitalizations went up a little and are the highest they’ve been in the county, but stay well below capacity. Callaway County had five new positives, and active cases rose.