08-21-2020

Cole County added 11 positives yesterday (thur), but a few more than that recovered so active cases dropped a little. Boone County breaks its daily record with 64 new coronavirus cases yesterday (thur). Fewer than half that were released from isolation, so active cases also went up a lot. Half the new positives are between 20 and 24 years old. Hospitalizations went up a few, but stay well below capacity.