Voluntary tests turn up a few positives at the Capitol

08-07-2020

(MissouriNet) — The state health department says four people tested positive for the coronavirus following open testing at the Capitol in advance of lawmakers returning to work. Senate Democratic Minority Leader John Rizzo requested the tests. Wednesday’s announcement says 228 people were tested. The governor repeated calls on Wednesday for Missourians to social distance, wear masks and wash their hands regularly, but he is still leaving it up to local governments to decide whether to require face masks in public. -bw-