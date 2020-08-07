Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News
Shutterstock By DigitalMammoth

Voluntary tests turn up a few positives at the Capitol

08-07-2020


(MissouriNet) — The state health department says four people tested positive for the coronavirus following open testing at the Capitol in advance of lawmakers returning to work. Senate Democratic Minority Leader John Rizzo requested the tests. Wednesday’s announcement says 228 people were tested. The governor repeated calls on Wednesday for Missourians to social distance, wear masks and wash their hands regularly, but he is still leaving it up to local governments to decide whether to require face masks in public. -bw-

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer