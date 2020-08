08-05-2020

A Jefferson City woman dies in a Highway 50 crash. Troopers say Mlinda Hammond tried to drive across Highway 50 on Route U west of the capital near Centertown yesterday (tue) morning. She crashed into a Jeep driving on the highway. Hammond is dead. She was 46. Her passenger, Brittany Summers of Jefferson City, was injured. The driver of the Jeep has serious injuries too, Tammy Meisenheimer of California.