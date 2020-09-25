Smoking may be cause of house fire

09-25-2020

(JCFD) — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 400 block of Marshall Street at 0738 AM on September 25, 2020. The first fire company arrived and reported a significant amount of smoke coming from the eves and windows of the house. Upon investigation fire crews found fire in the front bedroom, entered the structure and extinguished the fire. The fire was under control within 10 minutes and firefighters remained on the scene for 1 1/2 hours to complete an investigation and completely extinguish the fire.

The home sustained fire damage to a bedroom, and there was also significant smoke damage throughout the first floor of the structure. One occupant was injured during the fire and was transported by Cole County EMS to the hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. The other occupant evacuated the home without injury.

The fire was determined to be accidental in nature, caused by careless disposal of smoking materials.

Due to the fire and smoke damage throughout the building the occupants were not able to remain in the home. The American Red Cross was contacted and assisted the family with temporary shelter and emergency provisions.