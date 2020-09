09-21-2020

The Republican-led state legislature only ends up passing two of Governor Parson’s proposed violent crime bills. Lawmakers wrapped up the special session last week. Ashland state rep Sara Walsh says on The Mike Ferguson Show the three bills that did not pass this time still have a shot someday.

Lawmakers in the special session did approve creating a statewide witness protection program. Governor Parson said to expect another special session next month to pay for it.