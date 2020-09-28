Barricaded man arrested in Ashland

09-28-2020

(KMIZ) — Antony Paul surrendered to police on Sept. 25 in Ashland after hiding from officers inside a home.

According to our news partner, ABC-17, officers saw him enter a residence in the 700 block of Kimberly Drive. He had barricaded himself inside the attic.

Officers knew Paul had a felony warrant a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.

While Paul was inside the home, a different man left the home and was arrested for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Later, one of Paul’s family members arrived on the scene and assisted police in talking him out of the attic.

Paul was taken into custody around 5 p.m.