Charges filed against man for KC sports complex incident

09-15-2020

KANSAS CITY- (AP) — A 33-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man has been charged with three felonies for his alleged role in a daylong standoff at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Star reports Joshua D. Newton was charged Monday with making a terrorist threat, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Kansas City police say Newton arrived at the Truman Sports Complex Saturday and fired several shots at employees but did not hit anyone.

According to court records Newton told police that another man pointed a gun at him, so he raised his gun in response. He denied shooting.