Chiefs Win – You Win! KWOS and Speedy B’s

09-21-2020

When your defending Super Bowl Champion, Kansas City Chiefs win, you win at Speedy B’s Convenience Store the following day.

When the Chiefs pickup a victory, celebrate the win the next day with 50% off burgers and 50 cent fountain drinks at Speedy B’s Convenience Stores in Mid-Missouri.

Speedy B’s has locations in Holts Summit, Brazito, New Bloomfield, St. Thomas and now in Jefferson City.

Enjoy a delicious half priced burger and 50 cent fountain drinks from Speedy B’s with KWOS’ Chiefs Win, You Win!

Listen to Kansas City Chiefs Football all this season 96.7 KCMQ and 104.5 NewsRadio 950 KWOS.