Columbia bars will be able to stay open later

09-17-2020

Columbia and Boone County’s health department is relaxing its latest order regarding bars and restaurants. The department said yesterday (wed) it is changing the time those businesses must close, from 10 to 10:30. Bars and restaurants can also serve alcohol up until closing time, instead of cutting them off at 9. The department cited the falling five-day average of new coronavirus cases in the county as the reason for the update. It goes into effect tomorrow (fri).

Active cases increased in both Cole and Callaway counties yesterday (wed). Coronavirus cases (also) continued a big drop in Boone County yesterday (wed). There were 70 new positives, but many more were released from isolation. Mizzou's active student cases are down too. Hospitalizations ticked back up close to the record-high, but remain below capacity.