09-23-2020

Edie Vogel says ‘I’ll take it!’ The former Jefferson City Councilman says she’d display the Moreau Drive Confederate marker at her historic Jefferson City home …

The Dulle House overlooks the old St. Mary’s Hospital. It was taken over by Union forces when they occupied the Capital City during the Civil War. The Jefferson City Council holds off on a vote to remove the Confederate marker that has stood on the city’s east side since the 1930’s.