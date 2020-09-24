Governor, First Lady test POSITIVE for coronavirus

09-24-2020

(MissouriNet) — Governor Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson have both tested positive for COVID-19. During a Capitol press conference, State Health Department Director Randall Williams says the governor is not showing any symptoms and the first lady has mild symptoms. Dr. Williams says work is underway to track down individuals who have been in close contact with the Parsons. The governor’s staff has been tested and results are expected Thursday.

(as said) “As you can imagine, there are those around who travel with the governor in a car to places and the first lady,” says Williams. “So, we started that immediately. The governor and the first lady – that was their number one point of emphasis is ‘I want you to check those people around us.’”

The governor made several stops throughout the state lately, including to Springfield on Saturday with Missouri’s lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer attending. He also visited southwest Missouri’s Carthage, Kansas City, and southeast Missouri’s Jackson and Charleston this week.