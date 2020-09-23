How is Mid-Missouri doing with new virus cases?

09-23-2020

Cole and Callaway counties both saw small coronavirus case numbers yesterday (tue). Active cases dropped in Cole, and went up in Callaway. Active coronavirus cases continue a steady drop in Boone County. There were 68 new positives yesterday (tue), up a lot from Monday’s low number for the month. But more than that were released from isolation. Mizzou continued its decline in active student cases. The Columbia Public Schools case tracker is still barely in range for some in-person learning, according to that model. Hospitalizations held steady in Boone County, and stay below capacity.