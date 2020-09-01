How much prison time is ahead for a Fulton woman?

09-01-2020

The Fulton woman who was behind the abuse and death of a man with special needs learns her prison sentence today (tue). Sherry Paulo pleaded guilty in federal court last November to not giving Carl DeBrodie the medical help he needed, then covering up his death. DeBrodie’s body was found encased in concrete in a Fulton storage unit in 2017. He’d probably been dead for months. Several family members have pleaded guilty in the case. But prosecutors say Sherry Paulo was the ringleader. They recommend more than 17 years in prison, the high end on the range for her crimes. Paulo’s husband, Anthony R. Flores, gets his prison sentence tomorrow (wed) on similar crimes.