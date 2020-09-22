Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

JC Council delays discussion of tearing down Confederate marker

09-22-2020


The Jefferson City Council holds off on a vote to remove a Confederate marker that has stood on the city’s east side since before World War 2. The Moreau Drive marker recalls when Confederate General Sterling Price turned away from attacking Jefferson City in 1864. Councilman Ron Fitzwater made a successful motion to take the vote off the agenda and to have the measure reviewed by council committees. A large crowd testified for hours about saving or tearing down the controversial marker.

Fitzwater joins us on the KWOS Morning Show today at 7:05am.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer