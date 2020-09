09-16-2020

(MissouriNet) — Missouri lawmakers return to the Capitol for the annual veto session tomorrow (Wednesday) in Jefferson City.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson had 12 vetoes this year: 11 involved parts of appropriations bill and the other was a local government bill. In his veto message, Governor Parson says the local government bill contained 37 different subjects and is unconstitutional. He also vetoed parts of 11 appropriations bills, saying they were not part of his budget recommendations.