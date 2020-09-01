More COVID challenges in Boone County

09-01-2020

Active coronavirus cases are up since last week in Cole and Callaway counties. But Boone County had another of its higher new coronavirus case days yesterday (mon), with 82 positives. More than that were released from isolation though, so active cases dropped a little. Hospitalizations are down slightly too, and well below capacity. Mizzou has more than 400 active student cases. The school is investigating hundreds of students who may have violated COVID-19 policies. Ten student organizations are temporarily suspended because of that.