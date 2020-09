09-10-2020

Cole and Callaway counties each reported a COVID-19 death yesterday (wed). It’s the 11th in Cole, and third in Callaway. Active coronavirus cases dropped for the second straight day in Boone County. There were 63 new positives, but more than that were released from isolation. Active Mizzou student cases are also down a little. Hospitalizations in Boone County hit a record high yesterday (wed), but stay well below capacity.