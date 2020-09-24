Positive cases in Ashland schools

09-24-2020

KMIZ– UPDATE 7:02 P.M.: Southern Boone County R-I School District says 30 high school and one elementary school student will need to quarantine after a contact tracing investigation.

Our news partner, ABC-17, says the 14-day quarantine period starts on the last day the person was within close contact with the person who tested positive for COVID.

In the letter, the superintendent says the district will continue to provide in-seat instruction for Preschool through twelfth grades. The administration will continue to monitor the situation and keep our school community informed of concerns and changes.