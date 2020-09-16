Rapid virus test headed to the schools

09-16-2020

(MissouriNet) — The federal government is working to send more than 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests across the nation later this fall. Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mallory McGowin says the tests will give results in about 15 minutes and help school staff determine whether they can work on a given day. During Tuesday’s state Board of Education meeting, she says long term care centers and higher education and K-12 schools are supposed to get them first.

(as said) “We are working with the statewide COVID response team to develop the plans, and guidance, etc. for this new line of effort. Just trying to really advocate for realistic use of our existing time and resources to make that happen at the school level,” she says.

The antigen tests are not as uncomfortable as some of the other nasal swab versions. They detect proteins on the surface of the virus.