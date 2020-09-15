Sedalia woman’s fatal shooting ruled ‘justified’

09-15-2020

A special prosecutor rules a sheriff’s deputy was justified when he shot a Sedalia woman in June. Stephen Sokoloff said yesterday (mon) the Pettis County deputy had reasonable belief he was in danger when he killed Hannah Fizer. The prosecutor did say the deputy may have been able to avoid the shooting, but that’s not a crime under state law. The deputy said the 25-year-old Fizer said she had a gun and threatened to shoot during a traffic stop in Sedalia. State investigators did not find a gun in Fizer’s car.