Super Bowl Champs Chiefs start their title defense tonight!

09-10-2020

The NFL season kicks off at Arrowhead Stadium tonight (thur). The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs host the Texans. All preseason football games were canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The Chiefs are allowing less than 25 percent attendance at home games. Tailgating is still happening, but no paper tickets, parking passes, or even dollar bills will be accepted. No bags allowed, and social distancing and masks required. Listen to tonight’s game on the new radio home for the Chiefs in mid-Missouri, KWOS!