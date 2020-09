09-25-2020

Police announce the arrests of two men suspected in a deadly Jefferson City shooting in 2017. We learned yesterday (thur) Robert Farrow was arrested in Milwaukee, and Devon Skinner was picked up in Saint Louis. They’re both now charged with second degree murder and more in the death of Taveeon Fowler. The 23-year-old was shot on Monroe Street in May 2017. He died at a hospital. Dana Day Junior was charged for his role in the homicide last year.