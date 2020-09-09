Virtual learning for CoMo kids

09-09-2020

Kids are in the classroom in Jefferson City , but Columbia Public Schools officials spent the Labor Day weekend working through technical issues with iPads issued to most students. The district says a vendor for the devices made a change that causes problems when connecting to the internet. CPS decided to teach most students completely online, as the school year finally starts yesterday. Superintendent Peter Stiepleman says that when coronavirus conditions improve, they may start bringing younger kids back in-person…

The board of education next meets on Monday. Another COVID-19 update for the Columbia City Council tonight (tue). Members will vote to authorize Health Director Stephanie Browning to extend the current health order longer than three weeks if she decides that’s the right move. The health order is in effect until at least the 17th. Boone County bars and restaurants have to stop serving alcohol at 9pm, and close at 10.