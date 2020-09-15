Where are virus cases at today?

09-15-2020

Active VIRUS cases dropped a little the last few days in Cole County, but rose in Callaway County. New coronavirus cases continued a steady drop in Boone County. There were 43 new cases reported yesterday (mon), the lowest daily total in three weeks. Active cases fell by more than a hundred, with many more released from isolation. Hospitalizations in the county rose again to record-high levels, but are still below capacity. Active cases at Mizzou dropped a lot too yesterday.