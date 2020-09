Who will the President choose for the Supreme Court?

09-22-2020

Are there some candidates out there that might have the inside track to be President Trump’s next pick for the US Supreme Court? Former Missouri House Speaker Tim Jones says judge Amy Coney Barrett already tangled with Democratic senators during her confirmation to a federal appeals court …

Jones adds that former Florida Supreme Court justice Barbara Lagoa is also high on the President’s list. Trump wants Ruth Bader – Ginsberg’s replacement approved before the November election.