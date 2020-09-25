Will the notary requirement for mail – in ballots end up before the Supreme Court?

09-25-2020

(MissouriNet) — A central Missouri judge has ruled against an effort to remove a notary requirement for mail-in voting in the November General Election. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetum’s decision dismissed arguments by the NAACP and the League of Women Voters that the steps to vote by mail during a pandemic are unconstitutional. The case could be appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court.