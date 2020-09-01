Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News
Woman killed by a train

09-01-2020


A woman from Gerald is dead after being hit by a train in Cole County Sunday. Troopers say 35 – year old Heather Tatkenhorst was hit by the train while lying on the tracks late that night. Investigators don’t know why she was on the train tracks.

 

