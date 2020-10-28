Beware of flooding with all our rain

10-28-2020

(MissouriNet) — The National Weather Service (NWS) says excessive rain is expected tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday across parts of central and southern Missouri.

The NWS Springfield office says flooding is becoming more likely in an area stretching from mid-Missouri’s Warsaw and Osage Beach to southern Missouri’s Branson and West Plains. One-point-five to three inches of ADDITIONAL rain is expected, and that also includes the I-44 corridor like Springfield, Lebanon and Waynesville. The ground is already saturated.