BREAKING NEWS *** President and First Lady test positive for virus

10-02-2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Trump’s positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after traveling with the President several times this week.

The President is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.

President Donald Trump’s White House doctor has issued a statement saying the President will continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” after contracting the coronavirus.

Dr. Sean Conley, the physician to the President, says the President and First Lady Melania Trump “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

President Trump has canceled plans to attend a fundraiser and to fly to Florida for a rally on Friday, but he did keep on his schedule a previously planned midday telephone call “on COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors.”