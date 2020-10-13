Car full of bullet holes leads cops to wanted man

10-13-2020

KMIZ — Jefferson City officers arrested a man with multiple active warrants early Sunday morning.

A release from the police department said 27-year-old Jonathan Adams and a woman were arrested at a Days Inn hotel on Jefferson Street.

Officers were patrolling the area when they saw a vehicle associated with Adams in the hotel parking lot, the release said. Police added the vehicle had “fresh bullet holes.”

Police said the woman and Adams were contacted in a room. Both were arrested after negotiations, according to the release.

The release did not say the woman’s name.

The release said Adams was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and drug possession. Police said he is also suspected of recent chases in Miller County.

Both were taken to the Cole County Jail. Officers said Adams was held in jail custody without bond.