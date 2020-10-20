Chiefs win! So you win with Speedy B’s

10-20-2020

The Chiefs used their ground game to barrel past the Bills 26-17 on Monday Night Football in Buffalo. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 161 yards and KC had 245 on the ground in all. Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for two scores as the Chiefs improved to 5-and-1. Josh Allen had 122 passing yards, two TD’s and an interception for Buffalo. The Bills are on a two-game slide after winning their first four.

All day today — since the Chiefs won, you can get half price burgers and 50 – cent fountain drinks at all Speedy B’s in Mid-Missouri!