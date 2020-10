Chiefs Won! So you win too! At Speedy B’s

10-26-2020

When the Chiefs win you win! Today it’s half price burgers and 50 – cent fountain drinks at all the Speedy B’s in Mid – Missouri.

It snowed on Sunday in Denver, but it didn’t stop K-C with a 43-16 Chiefs victory. The Chiefs improved to 6-1 on the season, and Denver fell to 2-4.