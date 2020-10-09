Columbia man faces charges in Lake area overdose death

10-09-2020

KMIZ–A Columbia man was charged in Miller County Thursday linked to a death investigation from August.

Investigators say, William K. Crooks, 29, is accused of murder linked to a 29-year-old woman’s drug overdose.

A release from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a residence in Olean and found the woman dead from an apparent fentanyl overdose.

The investigation led to developing Crooks as a suspect, deputies said.

Detectives from Miller County along with Boone County sheriff’s deputies arrested Crooks Wednesday.

In the probable cause statement, Crooks told Miller County Sheriff’s deputies that he brought the Fentanyl to the victim and showed the victim how much to take.