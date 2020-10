10-06-2020

Do you think the President should have done his ‘drive by’ of Washington while still being hospitalized for COVID-19? Mid-Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer feels the President is handling his diagnosis the right way …

Luetkemeyer adds, that while both chambers are doing virtual meetings and voting in small groups, Speaker Pelosi is the one who isn’t backing widespread testing of lawmakers and their staffs.