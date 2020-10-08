Corona teacher absences force online learning for JC middle schools

10-08-2020

Active virus cases stayed about the same in Cole County. But this is the last day of in-person learning for at least a week-and-a-half at Jefferson City middle schools, because too many staff members have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Callaway County reports its fourth death from COVID-19. Health officials confirmed the news yesterday (wed). Active cases are up in Callaway and Boone counties. 70 new positives in Boone yesterday (wed), the biggest daily jump in about three weeks. Hospitalizations kept dropping though, and are still below capacity.