10-29-2020

Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer’s staff will be absentee voting anyone who has been quarantined with Covid-19 curbside at their High Street office Friday, October 30 from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm and on Saturday, October 31 from 8:00 am – 12 noon.

He says call his office at 573-634-9101 so we can prepare the paperwork in advance.

He also says family members can drop off a relative’s absentee ballot at his High Street office until Election Day.