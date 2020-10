Giving booze to teens can land you in jail

10-28-2020

KMIZ—A woman is arrested for her part in a teen drinking party.

On Friday, Camden County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in Linn Creek reference a large party.

When deputies arrived, they found multiple minors intoxicated and utilizing controlled substances. As a result, the adult hosting the party was arrested.

Danielle M Rountree, 35, of Linn Creek, was charged with Felony Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of drug paraphernalia.