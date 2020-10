10-08-2020

Governor Parson releases more funds for the state budget after encouraging economic growth amid the pandemic. He said yesterday (wed) Missouri’s current unemployment rate of seven percent is nearly ten points lower than its projection when the budget tightened earlier this year.

An additional 133-million dollars will be freed up. Most of that is from the federal CARES Act. Parson says a lot of the new money will go toward K-thru-12 education.