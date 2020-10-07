Governor Parson is back out in public

10-07-2020

(MissouriNet) — Governor Parson is back in the public — Tuesday at an event at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. The governor wore a mask.

This was his first public appearance since contracting the coronavirus. He was there for a ribbon cutting on the MWSU Center for Excellence in Applied Healthcare Learning. MWSU received a $550,000 MoExcels Workforce Initiative grant for the center.

He insists that he has always recommended masks, but has been photographed not wearing a mask at events. He will not impose a statewide mandate.

At the event- there was CDC – recommended social distancing and everyone wore masks.