Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

How will you vote on Amendment 3?

10-15-2020


(MissouriNet) — You’ll be voting next month on Amendment Three in Missouri, which would make a key change in what voters approved in 2018. The “Clean Missouri” measure that passed in 2018 required a nonpartisan demographer to draw state legislative districts. Cosby GOP State Senator Dan Hegeman (pronounced HEG-a-men), the sponsor of Amendment Three, opposes the idea of a demographer, and wants to transfer that responsibility to a governor-appointed bipartisan commission:

[mo6hegeman7] :12  ” … an unelected bureaucrat that really would redraw how we do the state of Missouri, with fairly limited abilities to select that individual”

“No On 3” director Sean Soendker – Nickolson warns about the cost of Amendment Three, citing the official ballot language, which reads that “individual local governmental entities expect significant decreased revenues of a total unknown amount.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer