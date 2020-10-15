How will you vote on Amendment 3?

10-15-2020

(MissouriNet) — You’ll be voting next month on Amendment Three in Missouri, which would make a key change in what voters approved in 2018. The “Clean Missouri” measure that passed in 2018 required a nonpartisan demographer to draw state legislative districts. Cosby GOP State Senator Dan Hegeman (pronounced HEG-a-men), the sponsor of Amendment Three, opposes the idea of a demographer, and wants to transfer that responsibility to a governor-appointed bipartisan commission:

"… an unelected bureaucrat that really would redraw how we do the state of Missouri, with fairly limited abilities to select that individual"

“No On 3” director Sean Soendker – Nickolson warns about the cost of Amendment Three, citing the official ballot language, which reads that “individual local governmental entities expect significant decreased revenues of a total unknown amount.”