JCMO won’t get all the CARES $ they asked for

10-16-2020

It’s not one and a half million, but Jefferson City’s Mayor says: ‘we’ll take it’. Cole County leaders approve a maximum of $900,000 of the $1-point-4 million the city asked for from the CARES Act funding that came in …

Mayor Carrie Tergin says they are now prioritizing their requests. The Cole County Commission has the final say on how much the city will get.