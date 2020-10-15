JCPS Middle school kids will be out of class longer — what do the numbers say?

Jefferson City’s two middle schools are back to online learning because of staffing challenges caused by the virus. But the Cole County Health Department’s Chezney Schulte says it doesn’t mean that lots of teachers have tested positive …

Schulte adds numbers showing that Cole County has had a higher percentage of positive cases than Boone County are misleading. She says most testing here has only been done on people who are showing symptoms.

Now Jefferson City middle school students won’t return to class until Monday October 26th at the earliest.