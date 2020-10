Listen to the Missouri Governor Debate today at 2

10-09-2020

Missouri’s governor candidates were finally set to debate on Friday afternoon in Columbia.

The gubernatorial forum at Missouri Theatre was postponed a couple weeks after incumbent Republican Governor Mike Parson tested positive for the coronavirus.

Parson will be joined on stage by three challengers: Democrat Nicole Galloway, Libertarian Rik Combs, and Green Party nominee Jerome Bauer.

Listen to the debate starting at 2 p.m. on NEWS Radio 950 / 104-5 KWOS and online here.