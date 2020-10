10-13-2020

Mizzou’s homecoming football game will have to wait a little longer. The SEC announced yesterday (mon) the Tigers’ matchup with Vanderbilt has been postponed because of several positive COVID-19 tests within the Vanderbilt program. The game is pushed back to December 12th for now. Mizzou will hold virtually homecoming events this week as planned, but will wait until the Kentucky game on the 31st to crown royalty.